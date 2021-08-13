Envoys ‘aim to build’ on US diplomat Sherman’s Tianjin discussions

The No. 2 US diplomat met with Beijing’s new envoy in Washington on Thursday as the two sides reviewed a recent meeting and discussed future contacts, reported the South China Morning Post.

The meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and China’s new ambassador Qin Gang, who arrived in Washington in late July, followed months of posturing, tension and accusations between the two giants.

“The deputy secretary reviewed issues from her meetings with PRC officials in Tianjin last month and expressed the United States’ commitment to continuing discussions,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

In a longer account, the Chinese embassy in Washington said that Qin told Sherman the China-US relationship is at a “new crossroads”.

According to the embassy, Qin said he would follow the spirit of a telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden on the eve of the Lunar New Year, enhance communication and dialogue and work to “promote a rational, stable, manageable and constructive China-US relationship”.