Equity markets in Asia tumble over spreading coronavirus pandemic

Asia stock markets crumbled and the Hang Seng Index fell the most since the 2008 financial crisis, putting it on track to end the day today in bear territory, as global equity chaos continued over the spreading coronavirus pandemic, reported the South China Morning Post.

Every Asian market that’s trading fell as of 11:50am Hong Kong time, paced by the Kosdaq’s 13.5% slump, which triggered a 20-minute trading halt earlier in the day in Seoul. Bangkok’s key gauge plunged 10%, triggering a trading halt on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. In Mumbai, trading was halted after a 10% slump in the NSE Nifty 50 index set off the circuit breaker. The S&P BSE Sensex meanwhile fell 9.8%.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 8.7% in the latest trading, Australia’s S&P/ASX200 was last trading 2% lower and New Zealand’s S&P/NZX50 fell 4.9%.

At the lunch break, the Hang Seng Index had fallen 5.8% to 22,904.28. That puts it on track for its worst percentage fall since November 6, 2008, when it plunged 7.1%. The Shanghai Composite fell 3.3%.