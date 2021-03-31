EU imposes tariffs on Chinese aluminium producers

The European Union has imposed duties on aluminium products imported from China after an investigation showed that they were being sold at unfairly low prices, the EU official journal said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, has set anti-dumping duties of between 21.2% and 31.2% on Chinese producers of aluminium extrusions in the form of bars, rods, profiles or tubes.

Members of European Aluminium include Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto, and Alcoa. Duties of 21.2% are imposed for Guangdong Haomei NewMaterials and Guangdong King Metal LightAlloy Technology, while Press Metal International Ltdwill see duties of 25.0%.