The EU has announced that it will introduce tariffs on optical fibre cables originating in China after an investigation discovered they were being sold at artificially low prices, reports Reuters . The European Commission, which undertook the inquiry, has introduced duties of 19.7% for ZTT group companies including Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology and 31.2% for other cooperating companies.

For FTT group companies such as FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies and all other companies the tariff will be 44.0%.

The Commission said that the anti-dumping duties, to take effect from Friday, aimed to remedy damage caused to EU producers such as Acome, Corning and Prysmian. Prysmian said in a statement that it welcomed the tariffs.