The EU has announced that it will introduce tariffs on optical fibre cables originating in China after an investigation discovered they were being sold at artificially low prices, reports Reuters. The European Commission, which undertook the inquiry, has introduced duties of 19.7% for ZTT group companies including Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology and 31.2% for other cooperating companies.
For FTT group companies such as FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies and all other companies the tariff will be 44.0%.
The Commission said that the anti-dumping duties, to take effect from Friday, aimed to remedy damage caused to EU producers such as Acome, Corning and Prysmian. Prysmian said in a statement that it welcomed the tariffs.
