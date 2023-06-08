Europe’s No.2 chipmaker to form China JV

STMicroelectronics (STM), Europe’s second-largest chip maker by revenue, and Chinese firm Sanan Optoelectronics on Wednesday said they have agreed to form a $3.2 billion semiconductor joint venture in the southwestern city of Chongqing, supporting rising domestic demand for silicon carbide (SiC) devices in the electric vehicle, industrial power and energy sectors, reports the South China Morning Post .

The deal involves the creation of a new 200mm SiC device manufacturing operation that will start production in the fourth quarter of 2025, with anticipated full buildout in 2028.

“China is moving fast towards electrification in automotive and industrial, and this is a market where STM is already well-established with many engaged customer programmes,” Jean-Marc Cherry, president and chief executive of STMicroelectronics, said in a statement released on Wednesday. “Creating a dedicated foundry with a key local partner is the most efficient way to serve the rising demand of our Chinese customers.”