Evergrande releases new timeline for restructuring

Chinese property developer Evergrande has released a new timeline for its delayed restructuring process, as it moves closer to an agreement with international investors that were hit by the group’s failure, reports the Financial Times . Evergrande’s default in 2021 sparked a crisis in China’s property sector that has contributed to slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Property sales fell 4% year on year in January and February, though the pace of contraction improved after Beijing unveiled support measures.

Evergrande, which had liabilities of $300 billion, relied on more than $20 billion of international borrowing to fund its expansion but kept investors in the dark for long periods following its failure to repay its debts. It repeatedly missed its own self-imposed deadlines to outline restructuring plans.

At a Hong Kong court hearing on Monday, which was part of a $110 million lawsuit brought by an investor in June last year to wind up the company, the developer said it would release a term sheet on Wednesday.