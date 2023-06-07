Evergrande unit mostly unaffected by parent’s liquidity crisis

China Evergrande Group’s property service arm said its parent’s liquidity crisis did not have a significant impact on its revenues and it continues to chase funds that were used as pledge for loans to the debt-stricken developer and seized by creditors, reports the South China Morning Post .

Evergrande Property Service Group reported operating revenue of RMB 11.8 billion ($1.7 billion), gross profit of RMB 2.7 billion, and net profit of RMB 1.48 billion for 2022, according to filings on Monday evening that revealed its much delayed financial results. In 2021, it had reported losses at the gross and net levels although it had a higher revenue of RMB 13.1 billion.

Shares of Evergrande Property Service Group have been put on trading halt since March 21, 2022 due to the delay in publishing its accounts. It said the delay was “due to the drastic changes in the operational environment of China Evergrande Group.”