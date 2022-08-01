Evergrande unit required to pay $1.1bn

Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor RMB 7.3 billion ($1.08 billion) for failing to honor its debt obligations, reports Reuters .

In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank. “As the borrowers failed to repay the loans, the applicant carried out its obligations under the guarantee and claimed against the subsidiary under the pledge,” Evergrande said in a statement.