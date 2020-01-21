Extradition hearing of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou gets under way

The saga of Meng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, starts a new phase this week as she heads to a Vancouver court for the first part of her extradition hearing, reported the Financial Times.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms group Huawei, is fighting extradition to the US. Her arrest on December 1 2018 — to face charges of breaching US sanctions against Iran — sparked an international crisis and sunk relations between the countries to an all-time low, and has spread to include claims she is a political pawn in the US-China trade war. She has denied the allegations.

The hearing will focus on the issue of ‘double criminality’ — the requirement for extradition that the offence she is accused of is a crime in Canada and the US. It is scheduled for the whole week. More court dates are scheduled for later in the year.