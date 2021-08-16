Factory output, retail sales growth slows, increasing pressure on Chinese economy

China’s factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum, reported Reuters .

Industrial production in the world’s second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday. Analysts had expected output to rise 7.8% after growing 8.3% in June.

Retail sales increased 8.5% in July from a year ago, far lower than the forecast 11.5% rise and June’s 12.1% uptick.Data earlier this month also showed export growth, which has been a key driver of China’s impressive rebound from the COVID-19 slump in early 2020, unexpectedly slowed in July.

Consumption, industrial production and investment could all slow further in August, analysts from Nomura said, due to COVID-19 controls and tightening measures in the property sector and high-polluting industries.