Fallen star Anxin Trust goes after debtors to recover RMB 5.5 billion

Anxin Trust, which is facing 60 lawsuits from investors seeking to recover RMB 25 billion ($3.82 billion), is taking legal action of its own against three companies who owe it money, reported Caixin.

The former darling of the trust sector, which is undergoing a financial restructuring, is suing two companies for overdue debt involving about RMB 2.9 billion, according to a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

In its filing, Anxin Trust said it lent RMB 200 million at an annual interest rate of 12% to Shanghai Guxin Investment that matured in May 2019, but the interest and principal have yet to be repaid.

The company also filed three lawsuits against Shanghai Huitong Zhineng Technological and a Tianjin firm demanding repayment of overdue loans and accounts receivable along with fines and other fees amounting to a total of RMB 2.62 billion.