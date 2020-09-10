Fast-food group Yum China’s shares drop on Hong Kong debut

Fast food group Yum China’s stock fell on its Hong Kong debut, as the latest so-called “homecoming” listing of a Chinese company struggled to get investors’ pulses racing, reported the Financial Times.

Shares in Yum China, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in the world’s second-biggest economy, slipped as much as 4.1% in early morning trading on Thursday after the group raised about $2.2 billion earlier this month. Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng index gained 0.5%.

Yum China’s shares were sold to investors at HK$412 ($53.16) on September 3, then about 5% below the price of the company’s US-listed stock. Their fall on Thursday puts Yum China’s Hong Kong-traded shares below the closing price for the company’s New York-listed American depositary receipts on Wednesday.