FCC adds more firms to national security threat list

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added three further firms to a number of communications equipment and service providers that it categorizes as a threat to US national security. China Telecom (Americas), China Mobile International USA and Russia’s AO Kaspersky Lab were all added to the FCC’s list, reports Retuers.
The regulator last year designated five Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies and ZTE as the first firms on the list, which was mandated under a 2019 law. Kaspersky is the first Russian company listed.
FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the new designations “will help secure our networks from threats posed by Chinese and Russian state-backed entities seeking to engage in espionage and otherwise harm America’s interests.”
