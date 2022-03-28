FCC adds more firms to national security threat list

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added three further firms to a number of communications equipment and service providers that it categorizes as a threat to US national security. China Telecom (Americas), China Mobile International USA and Russia’s AO Kaspersky Lab were all added to the FCC’s list, reports Retuers .

The regulator last year designated five Chinese companies including Huawei Technologies and ZTE as the first firms on the list, which was mandated under a 2019 law. Kaspersky is the first Russian company listed.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the new designations “will help secure our networks from threats posed by Chinese and Russian state-backed entities seeking to engage in espionage and otherwise harm America’s interests.”