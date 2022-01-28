FCC revokes China Unicom’s US operation authorization

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has made the decision to cancel the authorization for the US unit of China Unicom to function in the United States due to national security concerns, reports the South China Morning Post .

The 4-0 vote to revoke the authorization that was granted in 2002 is the most recent move by the FCC to ban Chinese telecommunications carriers from the United States because of national security concerns.

The order requires China Unicom Americas to end domestic interstate and international telecommunications services in the United States within 60 days of the order’s publication.