First China tech sector ESG-related loan for Ant

Ant Group Co. has completed the first sustainability-linked loan arrangement in China’s tech sector. The Chinese fintech company spun off from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has arranged a sustainability-linked revolving credit line with French bank BNP Paribas SA, according to a statement Monday. Sustainability-linked loans (SLLs) have interest rates that change depending on if corporations are able to meet certain environmental goals, reports Bloomberg .

Ant and BNP Paribas declined to disclose the size of the credit facility. The deal is the first-ever sustainability-linked loan in China’s technology sector, according to BNP Paribas China.

Although China likes to tout its status as one of the world’s biggest issuers of green bonds, sustainability-linked loan volume among Chinese firms has grown at a slower pace compared to regional peers. Australia and Singapore were the top markets for SLLs in 2021, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.