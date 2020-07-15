First companies get nod for registration-based IPOs in Shenzhen

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange gave the green light on Monday to the first three companies seeking to list on its Nasdaq-style ChiNext board under a registration-based IPO mechanism, according to a boursestatement, reported Caixin.

The three companies — cultural event planning company Beijing FengShangShiJi Culture Media Co. Ltd., medical-device maker Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., and package printing company LD Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. — have “met the requirements for issuance, listing and information disclosure,” said the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The bourse must now file the companies’ listing registrations with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the country’s top securities watchdog, according to CSRC rules. The regulator has up to 15 working days to decide whether to consent to the registrations.