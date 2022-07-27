First major expo since lockdowns

China on Monday kicked off its first major consumer products show since COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other major cities battered consumer spending, reports Nikkei Asia . The 2022 China International Consumer Products Expo in Haikou, the capital of southern Hainan province, had over 2,800 brands showing off their wares, more than double the number at last year’s debut.

Brands from 60 countries, ranging from Ferrari to luxury handbag maker Coach, will be on display at the expo, which runs through Saturday.

Some 40,000 buyers and industry professionals were expected to attend, with the event opening up to the general public later in the week.