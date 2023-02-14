Ford to set up US EV battery plant with CATL

Ford Motor Co. is investing $3.5 billion in an electric-vehicle battery plant in southwest Michigan that it will operate with technology and support from a Chinese battery maker that has stirred political controversy, reports Bloomberg. The factory near Marshall, Michigan, will employ 2,500 workers, Ford said Monday. The facility is set to open in 2026 and will produce enough batteries to power 400,000 EVs a year.
The US automaker will be contracting the battery know-how from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), which will help set up the plant and have staff there. Ford said it will own and operate the factory and set up a wholly owned subsidiary to run it.
“Ford has control—control over the manufacturing, control over the production, control over the workforce,” Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV industrialization, said in a briefing with reporters. “We’re licensing that technology from CATL.”
