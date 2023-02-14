Ford to set up US EV battery plant with CATL

Ford Motor Co. is investing $3.5 billion in an electric-vehicle battery plant in southwest Michigan that it will operate with technology and support from a Chinese battery maker that has stirred political controversy, reports Bloomberg . The factory near Marshall, Michigan, will employ 2,500 workers, Ford said Monday. The facility is set to open in 2026 and will produce enough batteries to power 400,000 EVs a year.

The US automaker will be contracting the battery know-how from China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), which will help set up the plant and have staff there. Ford said it will own and operate the factory and set up a wholly owned subsidiary to run it.

“Ford has control—control over the manufacturing, control over the production, control over the workforce,” Lisa Drake, Ford’s vice president of EV industrialization, said in a briefing with reporters. “We’re licensing that technology from CATL.”