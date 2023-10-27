Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang dies at 68

Li Keqiang, China’s former premier and a onetime rival to leader Xi Jinping, has died aged 68, reports the Financial Times . The senior Communist party figure, who until March was the head of Xi’s cabinet and led economic policy, suffered a sudden heart attack on Thursday, Xinhua said.

He was in Shanghai and died 10 minutes after midnight on Friday morning after efforts to save him failed, it added.

Xinhua said an “obituary will be issued later”, signalling that the party planned to pay respects to the former leader.