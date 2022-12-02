Fosun makes first pharma stake purchase since liquidity crisis

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co.’s Indian unit Gland Pharma will invest $220 million in acquiring privately held French pharmaceutical company Cenexi and pouring a shareholder loan into the operation as it seeks to expand its presence in Europe, reports Caixin .

This is the first asset purchase by the drugmaking arm of conglomerate Fosun International since the debt-laden parent ran into a liquidity crisis this summer that forced it to sell off assets to repay debt.