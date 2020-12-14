Fosun to import 7.2 million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

BioNTech’s Chinese partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group plans to import 7.2 million doses of the German company’s Covid-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021, reported Caixin.

Fosun is arranging logistics with several airlines to start transporting the vaccine from BioNTech’s German factory to China starting in January. Based on available data, the company can import 1.2 million doses a month, Caixin sources said.

The coronavirus vaccine jointed developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, which was 95% effective in clinical trials, passed a critical milestone Thursday when a panel of experts formally recommended that the US Food and Drug Administration authorize the vaccine.