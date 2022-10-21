Foxconn iPhone assembly plant under COVID restrictions

Taiwan’s Foxconn has imposed tough COVID-19 control restrictions on its plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou that assembles Apple’s iPhone, reports Reuters . The Zhengzhou campus, which is the world’s largest iPhone factory with about 300,000 workers, has banned all eating in and asked workers to take their meals back to their dormitories starting from Wednesday.

“Production in the Zhengzhou campus remains normal, without a notable impact (from the COVID-19) situation,” a Foxconn spokesman said on Thursday.

The new measures come as Foxconn’s factory is ramping up production of the latest iPhone 14 models.