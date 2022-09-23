Further order of 40 Airbus jets for China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines said on Thursday its unit has placed an order with Airbus SE for 40 A320neo-family aircraft worth $4.85 billion, reports Reuters . The deal comes months after three Chinese state airlines placed an apparently coordinated order for nearly 300 Airbus jets, the biggest order by Chinese airlines in about 5 years.

The new order for 40 jets was on top of the bulk order for 292 aircrafts announced in July, an Airbus spokesperson said.

Boeing’s Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said earlier this week the outlook for selling planes to China in the next one or two years was negative. The 737 MAX has not flown commercially in China since March 2019, when it was grounded after two fatal crashes.