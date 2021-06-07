Global investors pressure power generation giants to cut emissions

JPMorgan and Fidelity are among the global investors demanding power generation companies to cut their greenhouse gas emissions as part of a new climate change program, reported the Financial Times.

The investors plan on targeting large coal-fired companies in mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Malaysia. The companies that were targeted are known to produce large amounts of greenhouse gases. The move is the most recent push by global investors to demand polluting companies to respond to climate change.

China Resource Power Holdings has been notified of the climate change program which launches on Monday.