GM to launch 5G-connected cars in China from 2022

General Motors will equip all new Cadillac models and most new Buick and Chevrolet cars in China with 5G connectivity from 2022, as the country accelerates the deployment of 5G networks that enable emerging technologies like autonomous driving, reported Caixin.

Speaking at the automaker’s Tech Day event on Wednesday, GM China president Julian Blissett said that the upcoming upgrade will provide faster connectivity for remote or over-the-air updates as well as communication with other connected vehicles and infrastructure, CNBC reported.

Bullish on 5G technology’s features including stronger data transmission capability, more stable connectivity and shorter response time, global carmakers are doubling down on the development of 5G-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technology that can enable vehicles to better interact with their surroundings.