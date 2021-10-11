Golden Week data shows falling retail sales

Tourism revenues during China’s Golden Week holiday fell by around 5% year-on-year, while ongoing Covid-19 curbs also saw a decline in the overall number of trips taken, reports Reuters . The data weighed on the outlook for China’s overall retail sales, which have slowed much more sharply than expected when new Covid-19 outbreaks struck a handful of Chinese cities over summer.

The seven-day holiday in China from Oct. 1-7 to mark National Day is one of the busiest travel periods in the country and an indicator for consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy.

Domestic tourism revenues totaled RMB 389.06 billion ($60.36 billion), the SCMP reports, citing data from China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. That was down 4.7% year-on-year and still under 60% of the revenues recorded in the same week before the pandemic.