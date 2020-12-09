Goldman Sachs shifts to full ownership of China securities venture

Goldman Sachs is set to take full ownership of its securities joint venture in China, as Western investment banks seek to expand their presence across the country’s booming financial industry, reported the Financial Times.

The US bank has signed a definitive agreement and initiated regulatory processes to acquire all of the outstanding shares in Goldman Sachs Gao Hua from its local partner, Beijing Gao Hua Securities, according to an internal memo seen by the Financial Times on Tuesday. It currently holds 51% in the venture.

Wall Street’s biggest firms have rushed to boost their presence in China as the country opens up its financial system to foreign investment. That long-term shift has gathered pace this year despite escalating geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington. “100% ownership of our franchise on the mainland represents a significant commitment to and investment in China,” Goldman Sachs said in the memo, which was signed by chief executive David Solomon and other senior leaders. It pointed to “ongoing reforms under way in China’s capital markets, continued robust economic growth and the expanding needs of increasingly sophisticated clients”.