Growth for new home prices stalls

New home prices in China stalled for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in September, as worries around the country’s property sector increased amid tightening credit due to an ongoing crackdown on speculative investment, reports Reuters .

The average new home price in 70 major Chinese cities was unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2% growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

Some analysts said prices fell 0.08%, or even 0.1%, based on their respective calculations, which can vary slightly due to different formulas used. The data showed 27 cities reported month-on-month gains, compared with 46 in August, the lowest since February 2020 at the height of China’s COVID-19 outbreak.