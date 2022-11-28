Hangzhou pledges annual video games, esports subsidy

Hangzhou, capital of eastern Zhejiang province and one of China’s hubs for technology start-ups, has pledged RMB 100 million ($14 million) in annual funding to support video gaming and esports, as recent signs point toward a thaw in the central government’s crackdown on these industries, reports the South China Morning Post . The plan was announced by Hangzhou’s municipal government in the same week the country’s semi-official gaming industry association declared that the video game addiction problem of minors was “basically solved.”

“[We should] dig deep into the comprehensive value of games, culture, technology and innovation, and further create a good ecosystem for the gaming industry,” said a Hangzhou official quoted by local media on Thursday.

As part of the plan, a number of major academic institutions in the city – including Zhejiang University, China Academy of Art and Zhejiang Media Institute – will establish degrees for students to major in video game animation and esports, helping train new artists and developers.