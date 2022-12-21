HKEX opens New York office

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the city’s stock market operator, has opened a New York office aimed at growing its global client base and further expanding the group’s international footprint, reports the South China Morning Post .

The New York office will have an on-the-ground team dedicated to HKEX’s customers in North America. It will promote HKEX’s liquid primary and secondary cash markets, its strong connectivity with mainland China’s markets, and its diverse suite of derivatives, according to a statement on Tuesday.

“At HKEX, we are fully focused on supporting the growth ambitions of our customers around the globe,” said Nicolas Aguzin, HKEX’s chief executive officer, in the statement.