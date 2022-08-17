H&M returns to Tmall

Retail giant Hennes & Mauritz AB returned to Chinese e-commerce platform Tmall more than a year after it was removed as part of a broader boycott of the Swedish company for its comments about cotton from China’s western province of Xinjiang, reports Bloomberg .

The online store, which has more than 14 million subscribers, is now available on the marketplace owned by Alibaba. Most of the product options, including t-shirts and socks, show single-digit monthly sales volumes, indicating it hasn’t been open for long. Its outlet locations are still unavailable on Apple Maps and Baidu Maps searches.

It’s the first time the Swedish retailer has managed to reopen its Tmall store since March 2021.