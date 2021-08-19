Huarong receives Chinese state-led bailout

After posting a record $15.9 billion loss in 2020, China Huarong Asset Management will receive a recapitalization from government-backed investors, ending months of speculation over whether Beijing would deem the embattled financial giant too big to fail, reports Bloomberg .

The rescue package unveiled on Wednesday, while thin on official details, suggests President Xi Jinping’s government is for now unwilling to allow a default by one of China’s most systemically important state-owned companies.

It’s likely to boost short-term confidence in China’s $12 trillion credit market, even as it raises concerns about the longer-term dangers of a financial system where implicit government guarantees have enabled years of reckless borrowing.