Huawei accused of tax evasion in India

An investigation by India’s Ministry of Finance has discovered that Chinese telecoms equipment manufacturer Huawei manipulated accounts to lower its taxable income in the country, reports the South China Morning Post . Without naming the company, India’s Ministry of Finance said a major telecoms group did not account for income of 4 billion rupees ($52 million) in its books, and showed expenses of 4.8 billion rupees that the firm failed to justify.

A Huawei spokesperson in India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The government allegations follow raids by its income tax authorities last month at Huawei’s office premises in New Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bangalore. The residences of senior executives were raided too.