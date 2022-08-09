Huawei among top IoT firms

China’s Huawei Technologies and US firms IBM and Microsoft have topped an annual ranking of the world’s 500 leading Internet of Things (IoT) firms, reports Caixin .

The hard-tech focused ranking of companies that make IoT devices was published Friday by the Beijing-based industry group World Internet of Things Convention.

The group says it tracks a series of indicators including IoT research investment and output value, but does not release its detailed methodology. Companies are required to submit certain data to the group in order to be included.