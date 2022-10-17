Huawei appoints new heads for enterprise, carrier businesses

Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies has appointed new heads for its enterprise and carrier businesses after the sudden death of veteran executive Ryan Ding Yun last week, as the struggling company moves to steer its most profitable operations back on track, reports the South China Morning Post .

David Wang Tao, an executive director of Huawei’s board and chairman of the firm’s ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, was named president of the company’s enterprise business group, while the former president for Western European operations, David Li Peng, will now serve as president of the firm’s carrier business group.

The new appointments were announced internally, according to a Huawei employee who declined to be named.