Huawei appoints smartphone veteran to head smart car unit

As Huawei repositions to focus on cloud computing and automobiles, the company appointed a veteran of its main smartphone industry to lead the smart auto unit, reported Caixin.

The veteran who served as CEO of Huawei Cloud and Huawei’s consumer smartphone business, Yu Chengdong, will lead the smart vehicle unit while remaining the head of consumer electronics. The president of the cloud business unit, Zhang Pingan, while take over Huawei’s Cloud executive position.

The move is part of the Huawei’s corporate restructuring as the company enters new business areas including automobiles and cloud technology. Huawei is planning to invest $1 billion in self-driving technology and electric cars.