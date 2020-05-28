Huawei CFO loses bid to dismiss US extradition request

A Canadian court has denied an attempt by Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, to dismiss an extradition request from the US, where she faces allegations of fraud in a politically charged case that has further strained ties between Washington and Beijing, reported the Financial Times.

Meng, daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the Chinese telecoms group’s founder, has been under house arrest in Vancouver, where she was detained in December 2018 after landing on a stopover flight at the city’s airport. She was held at the request of the US, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges relating to violating US sanctions against Iran.

The US charged her with fraud after allegedly misleading UK-based bank HSBC in 2013 about its ties with a subsidiary operating in Iran. The US claimed the misrepresentation put the bank at risk of breaching US sanctions against Iran because of its work in US dollar-clearing transactions.