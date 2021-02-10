Huawei challenges its designation as a threat to US security

Huawei has asked a US court to overturn a Federal Communications Commission ruling that the Chinese telecoms equipment maker poses a security threat to the country because of alleged ties to the Chinese military, reported the Financial Times.

Huawei argued in a filing with the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals that the FCC designation, which barred companies from using government money to procure its products, violated the US constitution.

The Shenzhen-based company described the agency’s ruling as “arbitrary, capricious . . . and not supported by substantial evidence,” reported the FT.

Ren Zhengfei, Huawei’s founder, called on the Biden administration to have a “more open” policy towards Chinese companies at a media briefing on Tuesday. “We hope the US government will have a more open policy for the benefit of American companies and the development of the US economy,” Ren said.