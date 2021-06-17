Huawei continues move into microchips with subsidiary investments

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies has continued expanding its presence in the cutting-edge microchip sector with an investment in high-powered lasers, amid the continued fallout from US sanctions, reported Caixin.

Hubble Technology Investment Co. Ltd., fully owned by Huawei, has purchased a 4.76% share of RS Laser, a company whose products are used in the lithography process, a key element of microchip production. Hubble’s holdings in RS Laser make it the seventh largest shareholder according to publicly available information.

The investment is among 28 by Hubble to date, mostly in various parts of the semiconductor supply chain that includes chip design, manufacturing and testing.