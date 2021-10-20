Huawei contracted for Saudi energy project

A subsidiary of Chinese telecommunications company, Huawei, has won a contract to help develop what it calls the “world’s largest energy storage project” in Saudi Arabia, as it looks to grow beyond its core telecoms business, reports Caixin .

The project will be capable of storing 1,300 megawatt-hours of energy off the grid in Neom, the planned city on the Red Sea coast that Saudi Arabia aims to turn into a center for global clean energy and the green economy, Huawei said in a press release.

On Saturday, Huawei Digital Power Technologies jointly signed a contract for the project with another Chinese company, SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction, during the 2021 Global Digital Power Summit held in Dubai.

Huawei has been working to expand into new businesses since U.S. sanctions cut off its access to the key components it needs to make smartphones, leading to a plunge in the brand’s market share.