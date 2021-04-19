Huawei defence to ask Canada court for delay in CFO’s extradition hearings

The defence team for Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will ask a Canadian court to delay upcoming hearings in her US extradition case, the court said on Friday, reported Reuters.

Meng’s US extradition hearings have lasted more than two years and she is scheduled to be back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on April 26.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the application was a result of an agreement announced last week in a Hong Kong court between Huawei and HSBC regarding publication of internal documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

Meng’s lawyers have been seeking the release of more documents from HSBC, arguing the charges against her were based on a presentation she gave to a senior HSBC executive in 2013. They claim that “an incomplete version” of her statements made in the presentation was used by US authorities to request her extradition, and have pushed HSBC to release documents detailing the contents of the meeting.