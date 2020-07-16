Huawei employees to face US visa restrictions, Pompeo says

The US will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies, including Huawei, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said Wednesday in a press briefing, reported Caixin.

The announcement is the latest move by the US to contain the Chinese telecom equipment giant, which is at the center of the power clash between the world’s two largest economies.

The Trump administration stepped up efforts to bar Huawei, citing the company as a threat to national security. Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations.