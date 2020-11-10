Huawei fights back against Swedish 5G ban

Huawei has launched a legal appeal against Sweden’s ban to exclude the telecom giant from the country’s 5G networks, according to a company statement on Saturday. The company is hoping the administrative court of Stockholm will issue a preliminary injunction stopping the ban from taking effect, reported Caixin.

The decision of the Sweden Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) is made without factual evidence and lawful reasons, Huawei said in the statement, adding that it is open to cooperation with local telecom operators and government officials to meet the country’s 5G network safety standards.

The legal action comes five days before the Sweden telecom regulator plans to start auctioning off the country’s 5G spectrum from Nov. 10. In a statement last month, PTS asked the country’s four telecom providers to remove products from both Huawei and its much smaller Chinese peer ZTE by January 2025, according to Caixin.