Huawei looks to cloud services in 2021 as US sanctions strangle smartphone business

With US sanctions putting a chokehold on Huawei Technologies’ 5G and smartphone businesses, company founder Ren Zhengfei said the Chinese tech giant must make cloud computing its priority, reported the South China Morning Post.

In an internal speech delivered in November and shared on a staff forum two days before the new year, Ren admitted that cloud services had not been a strength and the firm needed to make a “breakthrough”.

“It is impossible for us to simply follow the same path as Alibaba and Amazon … They have access to unlimited money in the US stock market,” he said, alluding to Huawei’s status as a non-publicly traded company.

“Our enterprise business needs to scale back its battlefront … If our strategy is too broad, we will lose our combat strength.”