Huawei spinoff Honor works with Qualcomm on 5G devices

Honor, the budget cellphone brand spun off from Huawei, is moving to resume a partnership with Qualcomm to deliver new handsets based on the US semiconductor giant’s 5G chipsets in coming months, reported Caixin.

Honor is working with Qualcomm to develop 5G smartphones that are expected to hit the market in May or June, Caixin sources said, adding that the partnership will first focus on mid-range products.

Huawei in November signed an agreement to sell all of Honor’s business assets for an undisclosed amount to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, a company backed by a consortium of more than 30 agents and retailers, including companies affiliated with Huawei’s hometown government of Shenzhen. The sale came as the telecom giant struggles to survive US sanctions that cut off its supplies of advanced chips.

The separation from Huawei could allow Honor to avoid US sanctions and restore its supply chain, analysts said. Ren Zhengfei, Huawei founder and CEO, said at an event last month that Honor should cooperate with partners in the US and aim to challenge its former parent company.