Huawei takes HSBC to court in Hong Kong in Meng Wanzhou extradition row

Huawei has launched court proceedings against HSBC in Hong Kong as part of its fight to stop the extradition of Meng Wanzhou, its chief financial officer and daughter of the company’s founder, from Canada to the US, reported the Financial Times.

The lawsuit will be a key test of the legal system in Hong Kong amid the row between Huawei and US authorities, which has exacerbated tensions between Washington and Beijing. It will also put the spotlight on HSBC, which is headquartered in the UK but makes the bulk of its profits in Asia, said the FT.

Lawyers for Meng are attempting to stop her extradition to the US to face charges of bank and wire fraud related to allegations that Huawei conducted business in Iran in contravention of US sanctions via a subsidiary called Skycom. Huawei denies the allegations.

In a statement, Huawei said its legal action in Hong Kong is “a request to obtain evidence under Hong Kong Law to demonstrate her [Meng’s] innocence in respect of the allegations made against her.”