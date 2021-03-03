Huawei to more than halve smartphone output in 2021

Huawei has notified its suppliers that its smartphone component orders will fall by more than 60% this year as US sanctions continue to bite, reported the Nikkei Asian Review.

Huawei has notified suppliers that it plans to order enough components for 70 million to 80 million smartphones this year, according to people at multiple suppliers. The range represents a more than 60% decline from the 189 million smartphones Huawei shipped last year.

The company’s component orders have been limited to those for 4G models as it lacks US government permission to import components for 5G models. Some of the suppliers indicated that the figure could be lowered to about 50 million units, reported Nikkei.