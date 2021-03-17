Huawei to start demanding 5G royalties from Apple, Samsung

Huaweiwill begin charging mobile giants like Apple a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking, reported Bloomberg.

The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung, Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said. Huawei aims to get paid despite US efforts to block its network gear and shut it out of the supply chain, but the company said it would charge lower fees than rivals like Qualcomm, Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj.

Huawei should rake in $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying how much would stem from 5G. The company is capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, according to Jason Ding, head of Huawei’s intellectual property department.