Huawei, ZTE under consideration for European 5G infrastructure

Telecommunications group A1 Telekom Austria is still amenable to considering embattled Chinese tech firms Huawei and ZTE for new 5G infrastructure in several European countries, according to one of its top executives, reported Reuters.

Governments in Europe have been increasing scrutiny and controls on Chinese firms developing 5G network infrastructure after diplomatic pressure from Washington. However, Telekom Austria is yet to feel any of that pressure in the majority of the nations it operates in.

“For us it is very important to have markets where we have Chinese vendors to test the performance of the different networks in real time,” Chief Operating Officer Alejandro Plater told Reuters in an interview.