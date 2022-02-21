Huawei’s Indian offices raided for tax issues

Tax officials in India have raided three offices of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and met with the firms staff as part of a tax evasion investigation, reports Caixin . China claims that the move is part of a wider campaign by the Indian government to target Chinese firms in the country.

The raids were confirmed by Huawei and come after several media outlets reported that Indian tax officials conducted searches at the company’s premises in New Delhi, neighboring Gurugram and the southern tech hub of Bengaluru, where they looked at the company’s financial documents, account books and materials related to its Indian businesses and overseas transactions.

“We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations and follow the right procedure,” Huawei said in a statement on Thursday in response to a question from Caixin. The company added that it was confident that its Indian operations were “firmly compliant with all laws and regulations.”